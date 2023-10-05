trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671121
'He Is A Very Wise Man': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Modi Again - WATCH

Last month, President Putin lauded PM Modi's efforts in promoting the Make in India program, stating that he was "doing the right thing."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a "very wise man" and applauding India's remarkable strides in development under PM Modi's leadership, as reported by Russia-based media RT. President Putin expressed optimism about future collaboration between Russia and India, particularly in the realms of financial security and the fight against cybercrime.

During an event, Putin was quoted in a video shared by the RT news platform saying, "We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi; he is a very wise man. And India has been making significant progress in development under his leadership. This aligns with the interests of both India and Russia in working towards this agenda."

WATCH Putin Praising PM Modi

 

 

 

These remarks closely follow the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the G20 Summit in India. Notably, the declaration advocated for establishing peace in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine without assigning blame to any specific party, marking a departure from the previous Bali Declaration.

Moscow welcomed the New Delhi Declaration, describing it as a "milestone," and commended the active role played by the Indian presidency in uniting G20 countries from the Global South.

Last month, President Putin also lauded PM Modi's efforts in promoting the Make in India program, stating that he was "doing the right thing." Speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin acknowledged India's focus on the production and utilization of domestically made vehicles and expressed the view that emulating such initiatives would be beneficial.

