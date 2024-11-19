Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822132https://zeenews.india.com/world/israel-says-hezbollah-rocket-commander-ali-tawfiq-dweiq-killed-in-airstrike-in-lebanon-2822132.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL

Israel Says Hezbollah Rocket Commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq Killed In Airstrike In Lebanon

The Israeli military said Ali Tawfiq Dweiq was killed by the Israeli Air Force in the village of Kfar Jouz, near the town of Nabatieh.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 11:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel Says Hezbollah Rocket Commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq Killed In Airstrike In Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel's military announced on Tuesday that the commander of Hezbollah's medium-range rocket unit was killed in an airstrike on Monday in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the military said Ali Tawfiq Dweiq was killed by the Israeli Air Force in the village of Kfar Jouz, near the town of Nabatieh.

Dweiq had commanded Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array since September 2024, replacing the previous commander, who was also killed by Israel. The Israeli military said Dweiq was responsible for launching more than 300 projectiles toward Israel, including strikes on Haifa and central Israel.

Over the past few months, Israel has struck "dozens" of infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array and weapons storage facilities, according to the military.

The assassination of Dweiq is the latest in a series of targeted killings by Israel, including the September airstrike in Beirut that killed Hezbollah late leader Hassan Nasrallah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a cross-border conflict since October last year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK