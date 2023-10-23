trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678891
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israel Strikes Hundreds Of Sites In Gaza, Warns Campaign Against Hamas May Last For Months

The Israel Defense Forces have conducted air strikes on 320 targets across the Gaza Strip. These targets include Hamas infrastructure, tunnels, operational headquarters, and positions that could endanger potential ground operations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
TEL AVIV: In the midst of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Israel is intensifying its military campaign against the Palestinian terror group Hamas, with indications that it may extend for months. The Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has emphasized their long-term goal is to sever all connections with the Gaza Strip. Once Hamas is defeated, Israel intends to relinquish its "responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip." Israel's military campaign involves airstrikes on numerous sites in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Humanitarian aid delivery has been hindered at the border with Egypt. The ongoing military campaign was triggered by attacks from Hamas gunmen on Israel on October 7, resulting in significant casualties.

Stages Of Israel's Campaign Against Hamas

 

Israel's military offensive against Hamas approach includes multiple phases. The initial stage focuses on dismantling Hamas's infrastructure. Subsequent stages will involve operations at a lower intensity to eliminate pockets of resistance. The ultimate phase aims to establish a new security reality in the Gaza Strip, allowing Israel to end its responsibility for life in the region.

IDF Pounds Hamas Sites In Gaza


The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted air strikes on 320 targets across the Gaza Strip. These targets include Hamas infrastructure, tunnels, operational headquarters, and positions that could endanger potential ground operations.

 

 

Key Hamas Figure Eliminated

 

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death of Muhammad Katamash, the deputy head of the Hamas terrorist organization's regional artillery array in Gaza. He played a significant role in planning and executing attacks against Israel. Israeli security forces apprehended a Hamas commando two weeks after the initial attacks on Gaza-area communities. He was described as "exhausted" and taken for interrogation.

 

 

Aid Convoy Enters Gaza

 

Amid all this, a second humanitarian convoy has crossed from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, coinciding with Israel's ongoing bombardment. A total of 17 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after the first convoy comprising 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the area. The strip has been under intense Israeli bombing since October 7 in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis.

The urgent need for consistent aid delivery in Gaza remains critical due to the dire humanitarian situation, including shortages of medical supplies, food, and drinking water, as Israel has cut off essential utilities in the wake of the deadliest attacks in decades.

The US and Egypt earlier reached a deal allowing some supplies to start bringing relief to Gaza's 2.2 million residents. However, it was reported on Monday that Israel has refused to allow aid to enter Gaza. According to The Spectator Index, Netanyahu's office said that Israel will prevent the entry of aid from other countries that is sent without oversight.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

 

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 4500 people killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 people killed in Israel. Over 1 million Palestinians, approximately half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes since the conflict began, seeking refuge in UN-run schools-turned-shelters or with relatives. The conflict continues to be a matter of international concern, and efforts are ongoing to address the humanitarian crisis and achieve a resolution.

