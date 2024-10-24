Advertisement
ISRAEL

Israeli Strike On School-Turned-Shelter In Gaza Kills 16

Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 04:18 PM IST|Source: AP
Israeli Strike On School-Turned-Shelter In Gaza Kills 16 Representative Image

DEIR AL-BALAH: Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.

Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

This is a developing story.

