Israeli Strike On School-Turned-Shelter In Gaza Kills 16
Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.
DEIR AL-BALAH: Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.
This is a developing story.
