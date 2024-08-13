'No US Involvement At All...': White House On Bangladesh Crisis Claims, Reacts To Attacks On Hindus

The United States has dismissed claims of its involvement in the political turmoil in Bangladesh, including the protests that resulted in numerous fatalities. Denying all reports and speculations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre stated in a press briefing on Monday, "We have had no involvement whatsoever. Any reports or rumors suggesting that the United States government was involved in these events are simply false. That is not the case."

Jean Pierre further added that the future of Bangladesh's government should be decided by its citizens. "The decision lies with the Bangladeshi people. We hold the view that the Bangladeshi people should decide the future of their government. That is our stance. Any allegations to the contrary are, as I have stated, simply not true," she remarked.

Addressing the demonstrations outside the White House concerning recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Press Secretary affirmed that the US will keep a close watch on the developments. "We will definitely continue to monitor the situation closely. Beyond that, I have no further comments at this time," Jean Pierre mentioned.

She also noted the President's consistent approach to human rights issues, saying, "The President has consistently voiced his stance on human rights issues, both publicly and in private, and he will persist in doing so. However, at this moment, there are no specific engagements to report."

Bangladesh is currently navigating a volatile political climate, with the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 following escalating protests. The demonstrations, initially spearheaded by students opposing a government job quota system, grew into broader anti-government unrest.

Last Friday, a significant crowd gathered outside the White House in Washington to protest the purported violence against minority Hindus and others in Bangladesh since the former Prime Minister's departure.