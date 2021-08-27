Pakistan’s ISIS face Mawalawi Farooqi may be behind twin blasts outside Kabul airport

New Delhi: A day after the deadly twin blasts outside Kabul airport claimed 60 lives and prompted warnings from the US military veterans of “nightmare” scenarios, reports claiming a possibility that Pakistan’s ISIS face Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi may have been behind the bomb attacks surfaced.

According to a news channel, top Afghan sources believe that Pakistan’s ISIS face Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi may have been behind the twin blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday.

“Strong possibility after release he with his old partner have done this blast and Pakistani agencies also wanted this. Pakistan wants to create uncertainty in the region for their terror plots and threat to develop countries for money," the report quoted the source as saying.

In the meantime, the responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

Who is Pakistan’s ISIS face Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi?

Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi has links with LeT and Tehreek-e-Taliban. He is the leader who replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq as ISKP chief in 2019. The reports claim that as soon as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital city, Farooqui was released from Afghan jails.

Western nations issued warnings

Hours before the Kabul airport bomb attacks, numerous western nations including US, UK, Australia had advised the citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at the time because of security threats outside the gates.

Soon after the airport blasts, Ross Wilson, the acting US ambassador to Kabul said that the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.”

"We will not forgive," says US President

On Thursday, hours after the bomb attack, US President Joe Biden vowed the United States will carry out strikes against the group responsible for the bombings that killed a dozen Americans.

"To those who carried out this attack...know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said on Thursday.

