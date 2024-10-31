Rocket Attack From Lebanon Kills 5, Injures 1 in Northern Israel

A deadly rocket attack from Lebanon has claimed the lives of five people and left one seriously injured in northern Israel, the Times Of Israel reported. Local authorities confirmed the casualties, which occurred when projectiles struck an agricultural area near the border town of Metula.

According to Channel 12 news, the victims include one Israeli citizen and four foreign nationals. The rocket strike, reported by the Associated Press and The Times of Israel, has raised concerns about escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

More details awaited.