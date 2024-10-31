Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814369https://zeenews.india.com/world/rocket-attack-from-lebanon-kills-5-injures-1-in-northern-israel-2814369.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-LEBANON CONFLICT

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Kills 5, Injures 1 in Northern Israel

Five people lost their lives, and one suffered serious injuries in a rocket strike near Metula, a northern Israeli town close to the border with Lebanon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Kills 5, Injures 1 in Northern Israel File Photo

A deadly rocket attack from Lebanon has claimed the lives of five people and left one seriously injured in northern Israel, the Times Of Israel reported. Local authorities confirmed the casualties, which occurred when projectiles struck an agricultural area near the border town of Metula.

According to Channel 12 news, the victims include one Israeli citizen and four foreign nationals. The rocket strike, reported by the Associated Press and The Times of Israel, has raised concerns about escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

More details awaited. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK