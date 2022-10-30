Somalia's President says at least 100 killed in Saturday's terror attack

Mogadishu: Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions told journalists early Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital. The group doesn't make claims of responsibility when large numbers of civilians are killed.

Another attack on a #civilian population hostage to extremists & #oil wars in #somalia. I feel for the #HOA, waste lives & potential is heartbreaking. I don’t want to share the horrific images sent to me because what’s the point. We have all become desensitized to reality. pic.twitter.com/ShvyWoEphs — Economic Revolutionist (@Hamza_M_O_Egal) October 29, 2022

Somalia's president, elected this year, said the country remained at "war with al-Shabab and we are winning".

The government, along with militia groups, has been engaged in a new offensive against the extremists who hold large parts of the country.