Colombo: Sri Lanka's ex-Prime Minister and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa is being protected at the Trincomallee naval base, Defence Secretary Kamal Guneratne said on Wednesday (May 11).

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

Here are key updates from Sri Lanka:

- The 76-year-old former president and prime minister is being given protection amidst nationwide protests over the government's failure to tackle the worst economic crisis. "He (Mahinda Rajapaksa) was evacuated to the Trincomallee naval dockyard," Guneratne told reporters in an online briefing.

- Sri Lankan police on Wednesday summoned the chief security officer of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and recorded his statement over the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country that killed at least eight people and injured over 200 others.

- Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged citizens to reject what he called attempts to foment racial and religious disharmony, as clashes broke out in many areas over the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. Troops have been ordered to shoot at anyone damaging public property or threatening lives, with eight people killed in violent street protests this week.

- Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation as prime minister and a curfew have failed to defuse public anger. Sri Lankans blame the Rajapaksa dynasty for the economic meltdown that has left reserves of only about $50 million, stalling most imports and bringing massive shortages of food, fuel, medicine and other essential items.

- No president has ever been successfully impeached and removed from office in Sri Lanka. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda held key government positions when a 26-year civil war ended in 2009 after security forces overcame militants from the minority Tamil community.

- Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday deployed troops and military vehicles in the streets to ensure public security in the capital Colombo amidst nationwide protests over the government's failure to tackle the worst economic crisis.

- Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission "categorically" denied media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, stating that the country is fully supportive of Sri Lanka`s democracy, stability and economic recovery.

(With inputs from Agencies)