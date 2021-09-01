Taliban flies Black hawk helicopter with a body hanging from it, draws flak

New Delhi: Disturbing visuals surfaced from Afghanistan on Tuesday when a US military chopper being flown by the Taliban was spotted with a body dangling from it. The video first surfaced just hours before the US troops pulled out of Afghanistan, though the authenticity of this video cannot be confirmed.

Shared by Taliban's the official Twitter handle -"Talib Times", it had written that the chopper was "patrolling the city", with no mention of the body hanging on a rope from the US Black Hawk. Though, the tweet is now not available and the account has been suspended. The horrifying video has since been reshared by several journalists.

(However, the authenticity of the video cannot be independently confirmed)

WATCH IT HERE:

Another landmark picture taking the world in a new era of terror.

Taliban hang a person, presumed to be an American interpreter, from a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter.

The left over US helicopters will now be used in #Afganistan like this. pic.twitter.com/8q6C5bo4IB — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 31, 2021

While, US Republican senator Ted Cruz shared the video on Twitter and pointed out that 'Taliban are brutal terrorists. and US left them millions in military equipment, including Black Hawk helicopters.'

"It turns out the post I shared w/ a video of Taliban “hanging a man” from a helicopter may be inaccurate. So I deleted the tweet. What remains accurate is: - The Taliban are brutal terrorists. - We left them millions in US military equipment, including Black Hawk helicopters." The politician had retweeted the video shared by another account.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that US has effectively ended its longest war in Afghanistan. The final US evacuation plane flew out of Kabul airport amidst celebratory gunfire from the Taliban on Monday midnight, a day ahead of schedule, ending a 20-year war that left nearly 2,500 American troops dead.

