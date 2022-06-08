This Indian editor is shaping culture with unique, humane advertising

New Delhi: Films are the quintessence of culture in the modern world. It is impossible to escape the fact that every video and every film has an impact on how we perceive our world and the way we arrange our lives. With a 30-to-90-second time frame that is all creators get to create a funny or at least amusing story for audiences, ads have a single overarching aim: to get the audiences to remember the product.

L.A-based Indian editor Kartikye Gupta is setting up a great example by using the medium to especially create memorable pieces of art that also create a resounding brand impact.

Times Square is a cultural hotspot visited by more than a 100 million people each year. Gupta edited the renowned Black Friday and Christmas AT&T commercials starring the famous Lily or Milana Vayntrub for the New York Times Square screens and used visual effects and graphic design to bring even more energy into the AT&T brand.

Gupta is also known for working with brands like Nike, Facebook and Charlotte FC.

Gupta had put together the BTS of Reebok's sophomore New York City collection titled “Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime,” in collaboration with iconic Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

Similarly, he created and cut together the visual effects of the famous Metaverse film that was brought by Facebook at the Connect for the first time to the world. The film, watched by the 15M people streaming the event, gave a glimpse of the next evolution of social connection the company is bringing, and the collective project on which everyone will be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today.

Gupta’s ads have a remarkable impact, both on the brands he works with as well as on the visual experience of his audiences.

