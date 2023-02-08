Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Newborn Baby Miraculously Survives Deadly Quake, Was Stuck Under Rubble - Video

Jindayris (Syria): Stories of devastation and mass deaths due to the Turkey-Syria earthquake have shocked people across the globe. In the midst of this, an unbelievable story of survival has come out. A newborn baby survived the deadly quake despite being stuck under the rubble of a building in north-west Syria, reported AFP. According to a relative of the newborn girl, her mother gave birth soon after the earthquake.

In a video, shared on social media, a man was seen carrying the baby after she was recused from the debris. The baby was found under the debris of a collapsed building in a Syrian town called Jindayris, as per reports.

Pregnant woman gives birth while buried under rubble in #Syria. Newborn baby is rescued,but the mother 'tragically loses her life' following devastating #earthquake pic.twitter.com/RAXOUL9m4Y — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) February 7, 2023

Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces devastated by two earthquakes that have so far killed more than 3,700 people in Turkey. Erdogan declared the 10 Turkish provinces affected as a disaster zone and imposed a state of emergency there for three months. This will permit the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms.

Erdogan, who faces a national election in three months' time, said that the government will open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya to temporarily house people impacted by the powerful quakes.

The earthquake had also struck neighbouring Syria, where the toll was at least 1,712. As per the Syrian authorities, deaths have been reported as far south as Hama, some 250 km from the epicentre of the quake.

Thousands of people have also been injured in cities in northern Syria.

Aid officials have voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, a country that is already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

(With Agency Inputs)