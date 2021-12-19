हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Iraq

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone, where US embassy is located: Iraqi state media

One rocket was destroyed in the air by the C-RAM defense system and the other landed near the zone`s festival arena damaging two cars. 

Two rockets hit Baghdad&#039;s Green Zone, where US embassy is located: Iraqi state media
(Credits: Twitter)

Cairo: Two Katyusha rockets hit Baghdad`s fortified Green Zone, Iraq`s state news agency reported early on Sunday (December 19, 2021) citing security forces.

One rocket was destroyed in the air by the C-RAM defense system and the other landed near the zone`s festival arena damaging two cars, the report added. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Security forces started an investigation to detect the launch site, the agency reported.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies, including the U.S. embassy, and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that U.S. and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.

