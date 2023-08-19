Ukraine To Get F-16 Fighter Jets From Netherlands, Denmark; US Approves Transfer

The United States has approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine from the NATO allies Netherlands and Denmark. As per a report on the AP, officials in Washington and Europe approved the transfer of the advanced fighter jet on Friday, in a major gain for Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukraine has long eyed for the sophisticated fighter jet to give it a combat edge over Russia in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin's forces without air cover, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.

Having said so, Air Force Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air forces in Europe and Africa, told reporters in Washington he did not expect the F-16s to be a game-changer for Ukraine. Getting F-16 squadrons ready for battle could take “four or five years,” he said. Ukrainian pilots will first have to undertake at least six months of training on the aircraft, according to officials.

U.S. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent a letter to his Dutch and Danish counterparts earlier this week, offering formal assurance that the U.S. would fast-track approval of all requests from third parties to transfer F-16s to Ukraine. Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Friday that the training of Ukrainian pilots is starting this month.



The Ukrainian pilots are happy with the development and said Russia has a clear advantage in the skies, but the introduction of better fighter jets could dramatically shift the balance of power Kyiv's way. Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG-29 and Sukhoi jets, which are vulnerable to air-to-air missile attacks from Russian fighter jets, Capt. Yevgen Rakita, a spokesman for the 18th Army Aviation Brigade, told The Associated Press.

“A modern war cannot be won without aviation" capabilities, Rakita said. Denmark will hand over some of its F-16s only after receiving its new F-35 jet fighters. The first four F-35s are due to be delivered on Oct. 1.