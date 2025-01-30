US Figure Skating Team Members Among Victims Of Washington Plane Crash

Washington: Several members of the US figure skating team were on board the ill-fated flight from Wictha to Washington, which crashed over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night, according to an athlete.

A devastating mid-air collision on Wednesday has claimed at least 18 lives so far as rescue teams continue search for survivors. The crash involved American Airlines Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk military helicopter.

Team USA pair skater Luke Wang confirmed the tragic news on X, writing, "Praying for all those on the flight from Wichita to DC. Among the passengers were skaters and coaches. Absolutely heartbreaking."

"As we hold everybody on board in our thoughts, we will continue to wait for official information to be released," he added.

The skaters were part of the National Development Team, a training programme for top juvenile figure skaters. Many competitors had remained in Kansas to participate in the National Development Camp after the US Figure Skating Championships, which took place in Wichita from January 20 to January 26.

Some athletes had stayed on until January 28 for the advanced training programme.

Team USA ice dancer Ethan Peal also reacted to the news, posting on social media, "I am in shock. Praying for families and my skating community."

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that Russian figure skater couple Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also on board the ill-fated flight.

Their 23-year-old son, Maxim Naumov, a figure skater for Team US, recently competed in the US Championships in Wichita, securing a podium finish. However, it remains unclear whether he was also travelling with his parents on the flight.

The collision occurred around 9 pm local time on Wednesday as the regional passenger jet was approaching the airport for landing.

The jet had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. No survivors have been found so far.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Runway 33. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Pentagon and the Army had launched an immediate investigation. Calling the incident "absolutely tragic," he expressed condolences and assured that search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

Emergency response teams, including the Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, were swiftly deployed to the crash site. Rescue boats continue to scan the Potomac River for potential survivors.

Reagan National Airport confirmed on X that all takeoffs and landings were halted while emergency personnel responded to the incident. The terminal remained open, and authorities promised further updates.

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their duties. Multiple agencies are working together to manage the crisis and provide assistance to those affected. The search continues, and more details are awaited.