हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan crisis

World Bank pauses financial aid to Afghanistan, says it's 'deeply concerned' for women

Before this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had blocked operations in Afghanistan, which include an existing USD 370 million loan programme, as well as USD 340 million that Kabul was due to receive from Monday's release of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

World Bank pauses financial aid to Afghanistan, says it&#039;s &#039;deeply concerned&#039; for women

NEW YORK: Concerned over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the World Bank has stopped financial aid to the war-torn Islamic country.

“The World Bank said that it is "deeply concerned" about the situation there after the Taliban seized power and especially the prospects for women,’’ a bank spokesperson was quoted as saying by international news agencies.

 

 

"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation," the official said.

The World Bank currently has over two dozen development projects in Afghanistan and it has provided financial assistance of USD 5.3 billion since 2002, mostly in grants.

Before this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had blocked operations in Afghanistan, which include an existing USD 370 million loan programme, as well as USD 340 million that Kabul was due to receive from Monday's release of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

The situation worsened in the war-torn country after the US pulled out its troops and the Taliban dramatically took over the presidential palace in Kabul, leading President Ashraf Ghani to flee to Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden has decided not to extend his August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Biden made the decision after consultation with his national security team. Weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond the deadline, he opted to complete the mission by next Tuesday, which was the deadline he set well before the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.

Biden has also asked his national security team to create contingency plans in case a situation arose for which the deadline needed to be extended slightly.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan crisisWorld BankTalibanAfghan womenKabul
Next
Story

Not in favour of allowing Afghans to leave, August 31 deadline will not be extended: Taliban

Must Watch

PT7M10S

DNA: Narayan Rane Vs Uddhav Thackeray - Is it a crime to speak against CM?