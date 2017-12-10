हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
5-year-old girl raped, tortured to death in Haryana

A 5-year-old girl in Haryana was on Sunday allegedly raped and murdered by inserting a wooden stick into her private parts.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 10, 2017, 13:00 PM IST
CHANDIGARH: A 5-year-old girl in Haryana was on Sunday allegedly raped and murdered by hurting her in her private parts.

The incident took place in Hisar's Uklana village in Haryana.

The girl reportedly died after a wooden stick was inserted into her private parts.

An FIR has been registered following the incident. Also, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also formed to investigate the case thoroughly.

As per police, no person has been arrested so far.

"FIR has been registered, SIT has been formed for a thorough investigation in the case, no persons have been arrested yet," said Jitender Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hisar.

