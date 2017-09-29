close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nigeria's Boko Haram trials to be held behind closed doors

The announcement that due process was finally to begin was given a cautious welcome but a ban on media access will likely raise concerns about transparency.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 19:42

Kano: Trials of Boko Haram suspects in Nigeria will take place behind closed doors with no media present, a justice ministry official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Friday.

The move was made on security grounds following discussions between the government and the Department of State Services intelligence agency.

"There will be no access to the media," said the official, who asked not to be identified. 

"The decision was based on the need for confidentiality because of security issues that may come up during the trial."

The justice ministry announced last week that the trials of more than 1,600 suspects were scheduled to begin from October 9.

It blamed delays in prosecution on poor investigation techniques such as lack of forensic evidence, "over-reliance on confession-based evidence" and logistical problems.

As of September 11, only 13 cases linked to the eight-year insurgency had been concluded, with nine convictions, according to the government.

Human rights groups have criticised Nigeria`s military for the arbitrary arrest of civilians and detention of suspects for lengthy periods of time without access to legal counsel.

The announcement that due process was finally to begin was given a cautious welcome but a ban on media access will likely raise concerns about transparency.

The ministry source said the British High Commission and US Embassy in Abuja, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and the International Red Cross would be given "observer status".
"They will be able to monitor how proceedings are carried out and obviously the suspects will be given legal representation," he added.

The trials will take place in military detention facilities in Kainji, Kogi state, and New Bussa, in Niger state, both in central Nigeria.

Hearings will also be held in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, where Boko Haram was founded in 2002 and which has been at the epicentre of the long-running violence.

TAGS

NigeriaBoko HaramBritish High CommissionBorno state capitalMaiduguri

From Zee News

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warning for 3 years about Elphinstone Road Station
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warn...

Boy writes about &#039;sexual encounters&#039; with Bollywood actresses in exam, gets pass marks
Gujarat

Boy writes about 'sexual encounters' with Bollywo...

India

Ex-Army chief praises PM for surgical strikes in Pakistan,...

India

BJP govts trying to impose RSS ideology on varsities: Akhil...

Asia

Pakistan Minister's remark on swap offer on Jadhav a l...

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: Sisodia
Delhi

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: S...

Yashwant Sinha&#039;s remarks &#039;surgical strike&#039;: Congress
India

Yashwant Sinha's remarks 'surgical strike':...

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air Chief
India

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air C...

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing turban
India

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing tur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video