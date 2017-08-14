Operation against Burkina attackers is over: Minister Remis Dandjinou

Région du Centre: Security forces in the Burkina Faso capital early Monday concluded an operation against suspected jihadist gunmen who launched a deadly attack on a restaurant, the communications minister announced.

"The operation has ended" but searches of the Ouagadougou neighbourhood around the restaurant are continuing, the minister, Remis Dandjinou, told a press briefing carried on social media.

He confirmed a total of "18 dead" since the attack began Sunday night, with "two terrorists" killed.