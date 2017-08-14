close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Operation against Burkina attackers is over: Minister Remis Dandjinou

Security forces in the Burkina Faso capital early Monday concluded an operation against suspected jihadist gunmen who launched a deadly attack on a restaurant, the communications minister announced.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:54

Région du Centre: Security forces in the Burkina Faso capital early Monday concluded an operation against suspected jihadist gunmen who launched a deadly attack on a restaurant, the communications minister announced.

"The operation has ended" but searches of the Ouagadougou neighbourhood around the restaurant are continuing, the minister, Remis Dandjinou, told a press briefing carried on social media.
He confirmed a total of "18 dead" since the attack began Sunday night, with "two terrorists" killed.

TAGS

Burkina FasoSecurity forcesJihadistAttackTerrorist

From Zee News

18 dead in &#039;terrorist attack&#039; on Burkina Faso restaurant
AfricaWorld

18 dead in 'terrorist attack' on Burkina Faso res...

&#039;Gold&#039; edition of One Plus 5 launched; here&#039;s all you need to know!
Mobiles

'Gold' edition of One Plus 5 launched; here'...

WorldAsia

25 militants killed in Afghanistan

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64
WorldAsia

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64

Rajasthan

Woman branded witch, murdered in Rajasthan's Kekri

HaryanaIndia

Man who killed ex-Delhi MLA held

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue
World

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old &#039;perfectly edible&#039; fruitcake found in Antarctica?
Science

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old 'pe...

Do yoga to &#039;cure&#039; the urge of becoming terrorist, says Ramdev
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

Do yoga to 'cure' the urge of becoming terrorist,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video