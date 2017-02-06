'Panipuri wala' jailed for mixing toilet cleaner in 'paani'
Ahmedabad: This is so shocking!
A panipuri vendor has been put behind bars because he used to mix toilet cleaner in 'paani' (panipuri water).
Acting on a number of complaints by residents, a panipuri vendor in Lal Darwaja area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district has sent to jail for six months, according to a report in TOI.
In 2009, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had filed a case against vendor Chetan Nanji Marvadi in a special court for adulteration.
Taking the strict action, AMC sent the samples to the food testing laboratory. The tests revealed the presence of oxalic acid (used in toilet cleaners).
AMC has been receiving complaints from residents of Lal Darwaja that Marvadi is mixing something to the 'paani'.
Later, AMC filed the case against the vendor in the local adulteration court.
Seven years after the case was filed, the special court held accused Marvadi as guilty and sentenced him to six months in jail.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah