Divorce

Wife has beard and manly voice: Husband seeks divorce

Ahmedabad: An Ahmedabad-based man has sought divorce from his wife on the grounds that she has facial hair that looks like beard and a manly voice. 

A family court, approached by the husband, has rejected his divorce plea.

The man claimed that before the wedding, the woman wore a veil and didn't talk to her because of customs and traditions. He later found out that she has facial hair and manly voice. 

In the petition before judge N M Karovadiya, the man contended that he was duped by the woman's family.

In her response to the plea, the wife admitted that she had facial hair due to hormonal reasons but that could be treated and removed. She further alleged that the husband is cooking up false reasons to kick her out of home.

After the wife's lawyer made the submissions, the man didn't turn up for further proceedings, prompting the court to dismiss his petition. 

Tags:
DivorceAhmedabad

