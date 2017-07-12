close
200 immigrants to be sworn in as US citizens at John F Kennedy library

Massachusetts US District Court Judge Dennis Saylor will preside over the naturalisation ceremony today afternoo

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 13:16

Boston: About 200 immigrants will be sworn in as new US citizens at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

Massachusetts US District Court Judge Dennis Saylor will preside over the naturalisation ceremony today afternoon.

The library will present everyone with a commemorative edition of Kennedy's inaugural address.

Kennedy served as America's 35th president and also was the nation's first Irish-Catholic commander in chief.

 His great-grandparents immigrated to the country from Ireland.

The ceremony is sponsored by the US Department of Justice and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

