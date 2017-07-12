200 immigrants to be sworn in as US citizens at John F Kennedy library
Boston: About 200 immigrants will be sworn in as new US citizens at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Massachusetts US District Court Judge Dennis Saylor will preside over the naturalisation ceremony today afternoon.
The library will present everyone with a commemorative edition of Kennedy's inaugural address.
Kennedy served as America's 35th president and also was the nation's first Irish-Catholic commander in chief.
His great-grandparents immigrated to the country from Ireland.
The ceremony is sponsored by the US Department of Justice and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.