2016 US Presidential election: Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

US President Donald Trump has signed legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia into law, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified White House official.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:24
2016 US Presidential election: Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia into law, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified White House official.

Eager to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 election and for its actions in Ukraine, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed a new package of sanctions against Moscow July 25, prohibiting Trump from waiving the penalties without first getting permission from Congress.

Donald TrumpRussiaUnited States of AmericaSanctions

