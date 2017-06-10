Brazil's Michel Temer wins victory in bid to keep power for now

Brasilia: Brazilian President Michel Temer defied predictions of his imminent political demise when a court acquitted him on charges of having won election thanks to dirty money.

And after yesterday's vote in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) he promptly went on the offencive in his battle to survive additional corruption accusations.

Despite being branded by opponents a political "zombie" and likened to characters from "The Walking Dead" television series, the scandal-plagued president's acquittal in the TSE showed he still has plenty of political life.

The TSE judges voted 4-3 against stripping Temer of his mandate on the grounds that the 2014 presidential election was contaminated by undeclared campaign donations and bribes. That clears him to serve out the rest of his term to the end of 2018.

Dissenting judges painted a grim picture of the way Brazilian corporations seek to buy politicians in Latin America's biggest country.

But with the panel drawn at 3-3, the TSE's president Gilmar Mendes cast the deciding vote, urging cool heads at a time of national turmoil.

"You don't switch the president of the republic every hour," he said. "There are serious proven facts but not enough to annul the mandate."

That spared recession-ravaged Brazil being plunged into its second leadership crisis in 14 months, following the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff last year and her replacement by her then-vice president Temer.

It also backed up Temer's strategy of arguing that corruption accusations against him are a dangerous distraction when he is needed to put Brazil back on the economic rails.

Eurasia Group consultants said Temer's chances of being toppled before the end of his term have now dropped from 60 to 30 per cent.

"We underappreciated the ability of the presidential palace to weave a narrative that Temer's permanence in office represented the best bet for institutional and economic stability until the 2018 elections," Eurasia Group said.



Temer was clearly invigorated, greeting the TSE victory as "a sign that the national institutions continue to guarantee the smooth functioning of Brazilian democracy," his spokesman said.

However, the decision dismayed those pushing for Brazil to face up to its massive corruption problems.

"No democracy can come out unharmed from the institutional free-for-all that Brazil is going through," said Rio State University political scientist Mauricio Santoro, slamming "the degradation of the rules and of public life.

Opponents will now get another chance to bring down Temer.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot alleges that Temer agreed to payments of hush money to former lower house of Congress speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is in prison for corruption.

But again, Temer is fighting back and the TSE verdict gave him new momentum.

On yesterday he rejected a deadline given by Janot to answer 82 questions in a written deposition. Instead, his lawyers called for the investigation to be shut down, calling it a "comedy," an "inquisition" and "arrogant."

Analysts say Janot's next salvo may be a request for formal charges.

Under the constitution, the lower house would have to approve the charges by a two-thirds majority before a trial could start in the Supreme Court.