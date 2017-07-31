Deadly clashes during Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election leaves 10 dead

Caracas: At least 10 people were reportedly killed in the deadly clashes between protesters and police that erupted during the Constitutional Assembly election in Venezuela on Sunday.

An opposition youth leader, a pro-government candidate and a soldier were amongst those who were killed, local media reports said.

Elections were held on Sunday to elect members of the Constituent Assembly who would replacingVenezuela's current National Assembly .

The Constituent Assembly will have the power to rewrite the Constitution.

The election comes after weeks of violent street protests in which many people have been killed or injured.

More than 100 people have been killed in the unrest ongoing in the country since April this year.

According to reports, the opposition leaders had called for a boycott of the vote, declaring it rigged for the ruling party.

Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Peru and the United States said they would not recognise Sunday's vote.