Democrat Doug Jones wins US Senate seat in Alabama in setback for Donald Trump

Alabama: Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama`s election for the US Senate on Tuesday, scoring an upset victory in a deeply conservative state against a Republican candidate who was backed by President Donald Trump, US media said.

Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, prevailed over Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

While Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jones` victory will reduce their majority in the U.S. Senate to 51-49, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.