Donald Trump blasts court for ruling against travel ban at "dangerous time"

"Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again- Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:52
Donald Trump blasts court for ruling against travel ban at &quot;dangerous time&quot;

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized the San Francisco based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals one day after it handed him another legal setback by refusing to revive his US travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations.

"Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again- Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." he wrote on Twitter, apparently referencing the US. 

Supreme Court, which could act as soon as this week on his administration`s request to reinstate the order.

