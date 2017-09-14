close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump slams 'crooked Hillary' for blaming others for poll loss

In her book, Clinton gives an insight view on the reasons for her shocking defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:07
Donald Trump slams &#039;crooked Hillary&#039; for blaming others for poll loss
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: US President Donald Trump has criticised Hillary Clinton for blaming everyone for her defeat in the 2016 presidential race in her new book, saying "she lost the debates and lost her direction".

Trump had remained silent about her memoir 'What Happened', which was released on Tuesday, although White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Clinton's book tour "sad."

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!" Trump said in a late-night tweet yesterday, a day after Clinton's book hit the bookstores.

In her book, Clinton gives an insight view on the reasons for her shocking defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8, 2016 presidential elections.

"The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!" Trump said, as Clinton for the second consecutive day dogged the media attention with a series of interview on her book.

Sanders described 69-year-old Clinton's book tour and continued comments on the 2016 race as "sad."

"I think it's sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks," Sanders said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"I think that type of misunderstanding of who this President is and, frankly, a misunderstanding of what he's been doing is exactly one of the reasons that Hillary Clinton is not the President and is instead pushing a book with a lot of false narratives," she said.

"I think probably the biggest one is anyplace within the book where she lays blame for the loss on anyone but herself," Sanders said.

In an interview to National Public Radio, Clinton said she will continue to raise voices for the people.

"I'm going to keep talking, and trying to raise the questions that I hope Americans will take seriously, and that I hope the press will take seriously, because we've got a lot of choppy water ahead of us," she said.

TAGS

USDonald TrumpHillary ClintonWhat HappenedSarah SandersBook

From Zee News

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts accused held in Bihar
India

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts accused held in Bihar

WorldAsia

Roadside bombs wound 20, kill soldier in Thailand's tr...

Oppo A71 launched in India at Rs 12,990
Mobiles

Oppo A71 launched in India at Rs 12,990

Bihar: Six of a family drown in Ganga
Bihar

Bihar: Six of a family drown in Ganga

Xiaomi Redmi 4A at Rs 5,999 up for grabs – All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4A at Rs 5,999 up for grabs – All you should k...

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project launched; Japan PM Shinzo Abe backs Narendra Modi&#039;s idea of &#039;New India&#039;
India

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project launched; Japan PM Sh...

Boy murder case: School gardener detained
India

Boy murder case: School gardener detained

UK military, community leaders remember martyred Sikh soldiers on 120th anniversary of Battle of Saragarhi
EuropeWorld

UK military, community leaders remember martyred Sikh soldi...

Cassini to dive into Saturn at 113,000 kms per hour
Space

Cassini to dive into Saturn at 113,000 kms per hour

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video