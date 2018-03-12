हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 dead after helicopter crashes in New York City's East River, rescue ops on

Unconfirmed reports state that at least five people are dead.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 12, 2018, 07:06 AM IST
Source: Twitter (@JJmagers)

New York: Two people were dead after a helicopter has crashed in New York City's East River on Monday. One person has been rescued.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down around 7:15 pm (local time) in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is reportedly inverted in the water.

A Twitter user posted a video of the crash:

The video posted shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tips over as its rotors slap at the water, sinking in the river fast.

"The Mayor was just briefed by the police and fire commissioners. At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water," tweeted Eric Phillips, New York Mayor's spokesperson. 

Unconfirmed reports state that at least five people could be dead.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. Police harbour units are at the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating in the incident.

No other information has been released. 

Witnesses state that the pilot managed to get and climbed aboard a raft, but others remained trapped in the sinking helicopter.

With agency inputs

