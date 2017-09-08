close
Hurricane Irma will 'devastate' United States: Official

He warned that parts of Florida would be out of electricity for days if not longer and that more than 100,000 people may need shelter.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 17:53
Hurricane Irma will &#039;devastate&#039; United States: Official
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Washington: The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said US officials were preparing a massive response to Hurricane Irma, which is set to hit Florida as early as Saturday.

"Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States in either Florida or some of the southeastern states," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said at a news briefing on Friday.

He warned that parts of Florida would be out of electricity for days if not longer and that more than 100,000 people may need shelter.

Hurricane Irma

