close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after United Airlines engine fire

Newark Liberty International Airport reopened late on Tuesday after being shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight over flames seen emerging from an aircraft engine.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 11:52

New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport reopened late on Tuesday after being shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight over flames seen emerging from an aircraft engine.

United Airlines Flight 1579, a Boeing 757, was on a taxiway bound for San Francisco at about 9 p.m. when the flames were spotted coming from its right-side engine, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a written statement.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the aircraft was notified of the apparent fire by the control tower and one person suffered an ankle injury while evacuating.

Five people suffered minor injuries during the incident and travellers should expect delays through the night, an airport spokesman told Reuters in an email.

Guerin said there were 124 passengers and seven crew aboard the plane. The passengers were ferried back to the terminal and would be put on later flights, he added.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Flight tracking website Flightaware.com said all inbound flights were being held at Newark until at least 11 p.m and advised passengers of delays of up to 90 minutes because of taxiway congestion.  

TAGS

Newark Liberty International AirportUnited AirlinesUnited Airlines Flight 1579

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Elderly French woman found dead in her Puducherry home
EuropeWorld

Elderly French woman found dead in her Puducherry home

Martial law in southern Philippines: What we know
WorldAsia

Martial law in southern Philippines: What we know

Grant or loan: US keeps options open on military aid to Pak...
WorldAsia

Grant or loan: US keeps options open on military aid to Pak...

Pakistan court allows Indian woman, forced to marry Pakistani, to return home
India

Pakistan court allows Indian woman, forced to marry Pakista...

Turkey places hunger strikers under arrest on terror charge...
WorldAsia

Turkey places hunger strikers under arrest on terror charge...

Chinese government gets custom version of Windows 10
Technology

Chinese government gets custom version of Windows 10

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video