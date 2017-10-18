Pakistan must take decisive action against terror groups: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Washington: Pakistan is expected to take decisive action against terrorist groups based in their own region, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson categorically said on Tuesday.

While addressing a speech on the US-India Partnership at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Tillerson said US and India stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism.

Emhasising on the growing US-India defense partnership, the US Secretary of State said, "As we look to the next 100 years, it is vital that the Indo-Pacific continue to be free and open."

Commenting on his upcoming visit to India, Tillerson said, "This visit could not come at a more promising time for US-India relations and the Indo-US partnership."

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed more than any other leaders before them to building an ambitious partnership, Tillerson asserted.

Highlighting the importance of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, which is to be held in Hyderabad in November, Tillerson said the Summit is a clear example of how the US President and the Indian PM are promoting innovation and expanding job opportunities.

Notably Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump will head the US delegation.

The US Secretary of State, who will be visiting India next week, said the Trump administration was "determined to dramatically deepen" cooperation with India.