close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM Narendra Modi to discuss H-1B visa issue with Donald Trump next week

Aside from the visa review, the Trump administration has launched an investigation of countries including India with which the United States runs a bilateral trade deficit.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:38

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up the issue of visas for skilled workers when he meets US President Donald Trump next week in Washington, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Trump has ordered a review of the US visa programme for bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the United States, putting technology firms and the outsourcing companies that serve them on notice of possible changes ahead.

The review threatens Indian IT services firm such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services which advise large companies on tech issues and carry out a range of tasks for them, relying heavily on the H-1B visa programme.

"The H-1B visa issue will be one of the issues on the table during the PM`s visit," Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters. 

Modi will meet Trump in Washington on June 26. The first meeting between them is expected to lay the ground for a further expansion in ties, which grew rapidly under former U.S. President Barack Obama.

However, Trump`s focus on building ties with China, coupled with his protectionist trade policies and his characterisation of India as an unscrupulous negotiator in the Paris climate change agreement have raised concern in New Delhi about a drift in relations.

Aside from the visa review, the Trump administration has launched an investigation of countries including India with which the United States runs a bilateral trade deficit.

Teaotia said the government would try to convince Washington that higher exports from India were a win-win for both countries as they helped American companies cut costs and create jobs.

The bilateral trade between the two countries more than doubled to about $115 billion in 2016 from $45.1 billion in 2006. However, the U.S. trade deficit with India also widened.

The trade shortfall was $30.8 billion in 2016, up from $12.7 billion in 2006.

TAGS

WashingtonPrime Minister Narendra ModiPresident Donald TrumpH1B visaInfosys LtdTata Consultancy Services

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Technology

Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid

Honor 8 Pro to cost between Rs 32,000-Rs 36,000
Gadgets

Honor 8 Pro to cost between Rs 32,000-Rs 36,000

EuropeWorld

Congo-backed militia mutilates toddlers, burns villages: UN

India

JD-U to meet on Wednesday over Presidential poll

AfricaWorld

Car bombing on government building in Somali capital kills...

Madhya Pradesh

Two more farmers end lives in Madhya Pradesh; 17 suicides s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video