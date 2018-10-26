हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pipe bombs

US: Radio stations in Washington evacuated after another suspicious package scare

After nearly three hours of search and examining the package contents, authorities gave an all clear to the FM station that received it. 

Image Courtesy: WMAL

Washington: Radio stations across Washington DC were evacuated after WMAL, a news and talk station, received a suspicious package on Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating into 10 pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and critics of US President Donald Trump ahead of November 6 US elections. 

In a tweet, WMAL confirmed that it received a suspicious package and the building has been evacuated.

Larry O'Connor, host of The Larry O'Connor Show on WMAL, also tweeted, “I'm not going to describe the package in question because there is an ongoing investigation. We were informed moments after police studied it to immediately evacuate. Could be a bad copy cat or could be something more. We will return to the air as soon as we can.”

After nearly three hours of search and examining the package contents, authorities gave an all clear to the FM station. 

“An all-clear has been given to re-enter the building after a suspicious package was received at WMAL. Police were called and examined the package, opened it and it was not a threat.”

On Thursday, two more suspicious bombs were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro. 

Previously, packages containing explosive devices were sent to former President Barack Obama, Democrat Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former attorney general Eric Holder, Democratic Party donor George Soros and California Representative Maxine Waters. Two packages were sent to Waters, who Trump has called "an extraordinarily low IQ person." 

The CNN news bureau in New York's Time Warner building received a package addressed to Brennan, leading police to evacuate the entire building in a busy Manhattan neighborhood near Central Park. 

Authorities have stepped up the hunt for the serial bomber amid a contentious campaign season ahead of the November 6 elections in which Trump`s Republicans will try to maintain majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. 

Trump condemned the bombs but later blamed the media, his frequent foil, for much of the angry tone. 

Trump and other Republicans have likened Democrats to an "angry mob," citing protests at the confirmation hearing of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

With agency inputs

