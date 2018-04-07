Shooting in charter bus leaves 3 dead in Rockford, Illinois; suspect at large

ROCKFORD: At least three people were dead following an incident of shooting on a private charter bus in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday morning. The suspect has reportedly escaped.

The incident took place at about 3:30 am. The suspect, reportedly a passenger on the private charter bus, shot at others near Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The driver then drove to Springfield Avenue where the driver called police and met with officers, reported CBS news.

On arrival, the police discovered three bodies inside the bus. The Rockford Police Department is calling for anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation.

