close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump lawyer to file complaint about shared James Comey memos: CNN

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department`s inspector general, CNN said, citing unidentified sources.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 20:45

Washington- U.S. President Donald Trump`s personal lawyer plans to file a complaint over memos shared by former FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with the president, CNN reported on Friday.

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department`s inspector general, CNN said, citing unidentified sources.

TAGS

US President Donald Trumppersonal lawyerFormer FBI DirectorJames ComeyCNNLawyer Marc KasowitzSenate Judiciary CommitteeJustice Department inspector general

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...
West Bengal

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
World

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporters, says situation in Darjeeling under control
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporter...

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...
Kerala

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...
India

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard saying &quot;burn down police station in Shivpuri&quot;
Madhya Pradesh

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard sayi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video