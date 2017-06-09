Donald Trump lawyer to file complaint about shared James Comey memos: CNN
Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department`s inspector general, CNN said, citing unidentified sources.
Washington- U.S. President Donald Trump`s personal lawyer plans to file a complaint over memos shared by former FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with the president, CNN reported on Friday.
Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department`s inspector general, CNN said, citing unidentified sources.