Uber CEO's mother killed in boating accident

New York: In a tragic development, the mother of Travis Kalanick, Chief Executive of Uber, was killed and his father was seriously injured in a boating accident on Friday near Fresno, Calif.

Terming the boating incident an "unspeakable tragedy" in which his mother Bonnie Kalanick died and his father remains in a "serious condition", CNN quoted the company's statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time," the Uber statement reads."

Bonnie Kalanick, 71, was a veteran of the newspaper industry who was very close to her son Travis, whom she raised with her husband, Donald, in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

An email sent to Uber employees said that Kalanick's father is being treated at a hospital.

Kalanick's parents, who went on frequent boating trips, were on Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County, California, when the accident occurred.