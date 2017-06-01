close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Air Force veteran sentenced for trying to join IS

A US Air Force veteran convicted for providing material support and trying to join the Islamic State (IS) terror group has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, the media reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:40

Washington: A US Air Force veteran convicted for providing material support and trying to join the Islamic State (IS) terror group has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, the media reported.

Tairod Pugh was convicted by a federal jury in 2016, according to the US Justice Department.

"The defendant turned his back on his country, and the military he once served, to attempt to join a brutally violent terrorist organisation committed to the slaughter of innocent people throughout the world," CNN quoted Acting US Attorney Bridget Rohde as saying while handing the sentence on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that investigators discovered a letter on Pugh's desktop computer saying he wanted to "use the talents and skills given to me by Allah to establish and defend the Islamic State" and a chart of crossing points between Turkey and Syria, where IS controls some territory.

Pugh, a convert to Islam, served in the Air Force from 1986 to 1990, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors presented evidence at the trial that Pugh travelled from Egypt to Turkey in an attempt to cross into Syria to join the IS.

Pugh was trained in installing and maintaining aircraft engines, and navigation and weapons systems.

TAGS

US Air ForceIslamic stateISISUnited States of AmericaTairod Pugh

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ASUS unveils third generation VivoBook Max in India at Rs 31,990
Mobiles

ASUS unveils third generation VivoBook Max in India at Rs 3...

Kashmiri UPSC topper has a message for youths in violence-prone Valley
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri UPSC topper has a message for youths in violence-p...

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

How close is Artifical Intelligence from making us jobless? Here&#039;s what experts predict
Science

How close is Artifical Intelligence from making us jobless?...

CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017: How to check CBSE Class X Result 2017 – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in
IndiaEducation

CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017: How to check CBSE...

Father of Ph.D. student, who committed suicide in Delhi campus, says it was a mistake to send his daughter to IIT, should have saved money for dowry
DelhiMadhya Pradesh

Father of Ph.D. student, who committed suicide in Delhi cam...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video