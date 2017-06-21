close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US-backed Syrian forces close in on Raqqa from south

Islamic State is also facing defeat in its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul and is being forced into retreat across much of Syria, where Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria is its last major foothold.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 19:01
US-backed Syrian forces close in on Raqqa from south

Beirut: U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State`s Syrian stronghold of Raqqa on Wednesday, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of encircling the city, a militia spokesman told Reuters.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include Arab and Kurdish fighters and are supported with air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition, began an offensive two weeks ago to seize the northern city from Islamic State, which overran it in 2014.

Nouri Mahmoud, spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia which is part of the SDF, told Reuters Islamic State had been ousted from the suburb of Kasrat al-Farj as the SDF moved in along the southern riverbank from the west.

When the campaign began the SDF had Raqqa, which sits on the Euphrates` northern bank, surrounded from the north, west and east. Although Islamic State controlled the south bank of the river, coalition air strikes had destroyed the bridges connecting it to the city.

The SDF is now trying to enact a siege of the city by taking the southern bank. The forces are a couple of kilometres from achieving this aim.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Wednesday SDF forces had moved along the southern river bank to reach the eastern edge of Kasrat al-Farj, in the area between the new and old bridges into Raqqa. 

Islamic State is also facing defeat in its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul and is being forced into retreat across much of Syria, where Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria is its last major foothold.

TAGS

USRaqqaIslamic stateEuphrates riverSyrian Democratic Forces

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Israel boasts of `unimaginable` power in future Lebanon war

Jammu and Kashmir

SPO arrested with 46 pouches of illicit liquor in Samba

Goa

CBI books IIT-Goa Director in disproportionate assets case

India

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, emerging top pic...

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish&#039;s support to NDA&#039;s Ram Nath Kovind, says will go by Opposition pick
India

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish's sup...

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata
Environment

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video