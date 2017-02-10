US facing rising crime and threat of deadly terror: Donald Trump

Washington: America is facing many challenges like the menace of rising crime and the threat of deadly terror, President Donald Trump has said, as he signed three executive orders to crackdown on criminal activities in the country.

"America faces many challenges. We face the menace of rising crime and the threat of deadly terror. And it's not getting better, but it will get better very soon. It's going to get a lot better," Trump said at the White House swearing-in ceremony of Jeff Sessions, who was confirmed by the US Senate a day before.

"These dangerous times require a determined attorney general, which is what Jeff is," Trump said as he went on to sign three executive orders to deliver on his campaign promises.

In one of his executive orders, Trump directed Department of Justice and Homeland Security to undertake all necessary and lawful action to break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across the nation.

Secondly, he directed Department of Justice to form a task force on reducing violent crime in America.

And finally, Trump directed the Department of Justice to implement a plan to stop crime and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers.

"It's a shame what's been happening to our great, truly great law enforcement officers. That's going to stop as of today," Trump said.

"Today's ceremony should be seen as a clear message to the gang members and drug dealers terrorising innocent people. Your day is over. A new era of justice begins, and it begins right now," Trump said.

Sessions said the US today is facing increased threat from terrorism.

"I believe and I think the American people believe -- that we need a lawful system of immigration; one that serves the interests of the people of the United States," he said.

"That's not wrong, that's not immoral, that's not indecent. We admit a million people a year plus, lawfully, and we need to end this lawlessness that threatens the public safety, pulls down wages of working Americans," Sessions said.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Trump told a bipartisan group of Senators that he is interested in learning more about the so-called "Gang of Eight" immigration reform bill.

The move was welcomed by Democratic lawmakers.

"I'm encouraged to hear that President Trump is interested in comprehensive immigration reform. The bipartisan bill we passed in the Senate would have been a game-changer for the country, but House Republicans refused to even bring it up," said Senator Dick Durbin, one of the members of the Senate 'Gang of Eight' which authored and passed the 2013 bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform legislation.

"There is still bipartisan support for comprehensive immigration reform in the House and Senate, and the urgency to act has never been greater. I hope Senator McConnell and Speaker Ryan will join President Trump in taking another look at this critical legislation," Durbin said.

"He encouraged us to review it. He didn't boo-hoo it. He engaged," Senator Joe Manchin told the CNN after a meeting with Trump.

However, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was not in favor of 'Gang of Eight'-style bill.

Trump said, "If you guys want to work on something, I'm willing to look at it," according to the Press Secretary who asserted that the President remains opposed to the 'Gang of Eight' bill.