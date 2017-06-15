close
US student freed from North Korea has ''severe'' neurological injury

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was "brutalized and terrorized" by the North Korean regime, his father Fred Warmbier said at the news conference. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 20:43
Cincinnati: An American university student, who was detained for 17 months in North Korea and had fallen into a coma during that time, has a "severe" neurological injury, a hospital official said on Thursday.

Otto Warmbier, 22, is stable and receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said at a news briefing at Warmbier`s high school in Wyoming, Ohio. 

He added that the family did not believe North Korea`s story, that their son had fallen into a coma after contracting botulism and being given a sleeping pill. 

""We don`t believe anything they (North Korea) say," Fred Warmbier said. 

Otto Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item with a propaganda slogan, according to North Korean media.

