BHIM app: Guess which corporate honcho downloaded this e-wallet!

New Delhi: Following the demonetisation move and the government's effort to promote digital payments, there is no denying that even corporate honchos in India must be using e-wallets or cards to make payments.

Moreover, the government has launched an indigenous digital payments app 'BHIM' (Bharat Interface for Money) named after Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Anand Mahindra, MD of Mahindra Group, downloaded the app on his Google Pixel smartphone and tweeted the same about it.

“Just downloaded the BHIM app on my pixel. What if this were to become the most widely used payment app in India--& then the world?” he tweeted.

Launched on December 30, 2016 by PM Modi, the app is already a number one on Google Play Store with over 1 millions downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars.

Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM is supported by host of banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank, among others.