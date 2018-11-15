हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google builds My Business app for small business owners

Google My Business app is available for download in Google Play or the App Store.

Google builds My Business app for small business owners

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that it has built the new Google My Business app, keeping in mind business owners for connecting them with their customers.

Google My Business app is available for download in Google Play or the App Store.

“We’re proud to have built an easy-to-use, free tool that helps small business owners reach more people online and connect with their customers through Google, so they can grow their business and spend more of their time doing what they do best—running it,” Google wrote in its blog.

Every month, Google connects people to businesses nearby more than 9 billion times, including over 1 billion phone calls and 3 billion direction requests to stores.

“When we built the Google My Business app, we wanted to make it easier for small businesses like you to take advantage of that opportunity, and turn those searchers into your customers,” Google said.

On the app, you can make business profile and also manage your business information on Google from the Profile tab and watch your edits appear seamlessly across Search and Maps.

You will ll be able to see all of these customers on Google in one place from the app’s new Customers tab and respond to customer reviews and post offers to your followers

You can also see how many people are finding and connecting with you from your Business Profile on Google.

 

