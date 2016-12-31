Know how to download BHIM app on your smartphone – Get link here
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an indigenous digital payments app 'BHIM' that will enable fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones.
Named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a simplified payment platform designed to make Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and USSD payment modes simpler and usable across feature phones and smart phones.
Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM is supported by host of banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank, among others.
BHIM is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications and bank accounts.
Users can register their bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI PIN for the account. The mobile number then acts as the user's identifier, enabling transactions like sending or receiving money.
The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, is currently available in Hindi and English, and support for more languages is expected soon.
Several links on Google are doing the round which might get you confused with the real BHIM app. Click this link and successfully download BHIM app on your smartphone.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Mulayam Singh Yadav reinducts Akhilesh, Ramgopal into Samajwadi party
- When will India get freedom from long cues at banks?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- PM Modi's New Year Eve speech: As it happened
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- 100 warships will be delivered to Indian Navy in 2017, says Kolkata-based manufacturer
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls