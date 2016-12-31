Know how to download BHIM app on your smartphone – Get link here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an indigenous digital payments app 'BHIM' that will enable fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones.

Named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a simplified payment platform designed to make Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and USSD payment modes simpler and usable across feature phones and smart phones.

Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM is supported by host of banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank, among others.

BHIM is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications and bank accounts.

Users can register their bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI PIN for the account. The mobile number then acts as the user's identifier, enabling transactions like sending or receiving money.

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, is currently available in Hindi and English, and support for more languages is expected soon.

Several links on Google are doing the round which might get you confused with the real BHIM app. Click this link and successfully download BHIM app on your smartphone.