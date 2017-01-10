New IRCTC Connect App: All you need to know
New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday launched a new android based mobile app for reserved booking “IRCTC Rail Connect”, to bring the power of next generation e-ticketing system like high performance and enhanced security.
This app will replace the existing ‘IRCTC connect’ app. The app provides payment gateway linked to more than 40 banks to facilitate payments through net banking, credit cards, debit cards and wallets of Paytm, PayU, Mobikwik and IRCTC. Gradually more wallets like SBI Buddy etc will be integrated.
8/IRCTC Rail Connect app has Facility of : pic.twitter.com/u2dtPDRVo4
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 10, 2017
The existing app had limited features like:
● No Bookings allowed from 8 am to 12:00 noon.
● Ticket booking views not synchronised with website bookings.
● Feature like current booking and boarding point change were missing.
● Slow response time.
● Low security levels.
New IRCTC Rail Connect app has following features:
● 24/7 service with no time based checks.
● Synchronisation of mobile app with NGET for ticket booking.
● Simple and easy User Interface.
● Supports General, Ladies, Tatkal & Premium-Tatkal quota booking.
● Facility of
-Cancellation and Filing of TDR for tickets booked through website.
-Current Booking
-Boarding Point change
-PNR Enquiry
-Tatkal booking provided in a controlled manner
● Advanced security features of self-assigned PIN to login without entering username and password on each login.
● New User registration and activation from App directly.
● Integrated with IRCTC e-wallet for faster and hassle free transactions.
● Users can view and cancel old mobile app tickets also.
