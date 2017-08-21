close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New Mobile App launched to help women

The app will help women in emergency situations like harassment and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store free of cost, the group chairman S I Nathan told reporters here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 20:17

Coimbatore: Find Me Solutions LLP, a wing of CMC Group on Monday launched its New Mobile Application 'GPS Directory.'

The app will help women in emergency situations like harassment and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store free of cost, the group chairman S I Nathan told reporters here.

The highlight of the app, launched by actress Sneha, was 'SOS' feature and anyone in an emergency situation on pressing the SOS button will receive help from pre-selected contacts and also from nearby logged-in GPS Directory App users, he said.

He was prompted to come out with the app, considering the difficulties and harassment faced by women in today's world, Nathan said.

Project Manager GPS Directory Kavitha Jagannathan said the App also serves as a local search engine.

TAGS

Find Me Solutions LLPCMC GroupGPS DirectoryWomen help appGoogle Play StoreiOS App Store

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expected to join NDA, cabinet reshuffle on the cards

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol &#039;Lalbaugcha Raja&#039; out
MaharashtraMumbai

First images of Mumbai’s famed Lord Ganesha idol 'Lalb...

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit&#039;s suspension from service after examining Supreme Court order
India

Army to review Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit's suspen...

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people
Space

Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday
Tamil NaduIndia

T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction to meet Tamil Nadu Governor on Tu...

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us
Space

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA...

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express to run tomorrow

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video