New Mobile App launched to help women

Coimbatore: Find Me Solutions LLP, a wing of CMC Group on Monday launched its New Mobile Application 'GPS Directory.'

The app will help women in emergency situations like harassment and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store free of cost, the group chairman S I Nathan told reporters here.

The highlight of the app, launched by actress Sneha, was 'SOS' feature and anyone in an emergency situation on pressing the SOS button will receive help from pre-selected contacts and also from nearby logged-in GPS Directory App users, he said.

He was prompted to come out with the app, considering the difficulties and harassment faced by women in today's world, Nathan said.

Project Manager GPS Directory Kavitha Jagannathan said the App also serves as a local search engine.