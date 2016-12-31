PM Narendra Modi launches mobile app BHIM – Ten things to know about this app

New Delhi: The Prime Minister launched the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app for Android and iOS devices at the Digi Dhan Mela event in New Delhi.

Launched Digi Dhan Mela event in Talkatora stadium in New Delhi today, the app has been brought with an aim to push India towards becoming a cashless society.

Here are ten facts that one needs to know about his app:

- The app can be easily downloaded from the Play Store. After this, the app requires to register bank account and setting up of PIN. The payment address can be easily set as user's mobile number.

- Bharat Interface for Money is an app that lets you make easy and quick payment transactions using UPI.

- To start using Bharat Interface for Money one needs to have a Smartphone, Internet access, an Indian bank account that supports UPI payments and a mobile number linked to the bank account.

- One has to register a bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI PIN for the bank account. Your mobile number is your payment address (PA), and you can simply start transacting.

- One can set your UPI PIN by going to Main Menu -Bank Set UPI-PIN for the selected account.

- BHIM accepts a maximum of Rs 10,000 per transaction and Rs 20,000 limit within 24 hours.

- The app supports Hindi and English languages at present.

- A QR code can be scanned for quicker entry of payment addresses. Merchants can print their QR Code for display.

- Bharat Interface for Money app is currently available on Android (Version 8 and above) and iOS mobiles (Version 5 and above).

- There are no charges for making transaction through Bharat Interface for Money and comes as totally free. However banks might levy a nominal charge as UPI or IMPS transfer fee.