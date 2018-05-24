WhatsApp bug allows block contacts send message, see status and profile info

New Delhi: A new bug in the Facebook-owned WhatsApp seems to be annoying a lot of users. Reported by WABetaInfo, a popular fan site that tests new WhatsApp features, the bug is allowing users to send messages to contacts despite being blocked.

The bug is said to have been discovered on both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Blocked users are reportedly also able to read the status and profile information of the users who have blocked them.

Though no official confirmation has yet come on the issue, users are seemingly making their own arrangements to resolve the problem.

Users can unblock the blocked contact and then re-block them.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out better administrative controls and other features for Groups.

Under "Admin controls" in Group settings, there's now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group's subject, icon and description.

A short blurb is found under Group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines or topics for the group.

"When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

"Group catch up" feature will let users catch up on messages that mention or reply to them by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

"Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started," the Facebook-owned company said.

In addition, WhatsApp has also made it harder for people to be re-added to Groups they have left.

These features are available for Android and iPhone users.

Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it's family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years.

"There are also people coming together in Groups on WhatsApp like new parents looking for support and city leaders coordinating relief efforts after natural disasters," the company added.