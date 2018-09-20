हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific airline spells own name wrong, sends plane back to paint shop

The airline's name was incorrectly painted as "Cathay Paciic" on the side of the jet.

Hong Kong&#039;s Cathay Pacific airline spells own name wrong, sends plane back to paint shop

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's popular airline Cathay Pacific had to send a new plane back to the paint shop after the company's name was displayed incorrectly on it.

The airline's name was incorrectly painted as "Cathay Paciic" on the side of the jet.

The error was spotted by the travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport who contacted the airline about the spelling mistake. 

Responding to it, the airlines admitted that it was a ''genuine mistake'' and sent the plane back to the paint shop. 

"Oops this special livery won`t last long! She`s going back to the shop!" the company jokingly tweeted on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Though the company took the incident lightly, experts in the aviation industry said it was ''inexplicable.''

"The spacing is too on-point for a mishap," an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

The picture of the plane displaying the error was widely shared by the users on Twitter.

"No one gives a 'F' anymore, not even the painters!" one Twitter user tweeted.

"No f`s were given that day," said another.

