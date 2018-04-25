Imran Khan-Bushra Maneka marriage in trouble over her son and his dogs

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and legendary cricketer Imran Khan's third marriage is in trouble, according to reports in Pakistani media. Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Maneka is no longer living with the cricketer-turned-politician and has returned to her maternal home following a dispute between the newly married couple, reported dailypakistan.com.pk.

According to the website, Imran Khan was not happy with was Bushra Maneka’s son living with them at their Bani Gala residence while she had objected to the presence of domestics dogs in the home.

Pakistani Urdu newspaper Daily Ummat reported that the two had agreed before their marriage that Bushra’s family members would not live with them for a long duration. But Bushra's son from her former husband Khawar Fareed has been living with them ever since their marriage which resulted in Imran Khan raising objections.

Imran Khan's pet dogs too are back in the house which raise questions about the stability of their marriage. Bushra had made it clear that dogs would not be allowed in their home as they were an interruption in her religious activities. Imran Khan’s sisters too were residing at the Bani Gala residence. They had expressed their displeasure to his marriage with Bushra resulting in more friction.

The Pakistan cricket team captain had married Bushra, who was his spiritual guide, in Lahore on February 18, 2018. PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry has said that the two married at the residence of Bushra's brother.

Bushra, a resident of Pakpatan district about 250 km from Lahore, is in her late 40s and has five children from her first marriage. Pakpatan district is known for the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar and Imran Khan had reportedly started meeting Bushra in early 2017 to seek spiritual advice. He announced in January 2018 that he was getting married to Bushra.

She is the third wife of Imran Khan. He had earlier married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. Imran has two sons from her. His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months.